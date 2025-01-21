UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili explains how he tricked doctors to pass UFC 311 medical
By Simon Head
Merab Dvalishvili passed the toughest test of his career as he defeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, and it's possible he passed his second toughest mere hours beforehand.
Dvalishvili had enjoyed a great fight camp and was in phenomenal shape heading into his maiden UFC bantamweight title defense in Los Angeles, but an accident on the bleachers during training left him with a cut on his shin that required 27 stitches.
RELATED: UFC 311: Champions retain titles, break records on a wild night in LA
Unfortunately, the cut didn't heal as quickly as expected, then it developed a staph infection. The combination of the pair were bad enough to have Dvalishvili and his team concerned that he might not be cleared to fight.
But, thanks to what sounds like a less-than-focused doctor and some quick thinking from Dvalishvili, he managed to pass his pre-fight medical and was cleared to compete.
Dvalishvili shared the story on The Ariel Helwani Show, as he revealed the issues heading into fight week, and how he managed to sneak his less-than-fully-healed leg past the athletic commission.
"The cut was still open and it was taking so long to heal up, and it finally closed up in fight week," he explained.
"I was worried the commission was not gonna let me fight. I was doing everything, putting creams on every day, doing massage, and all the therapies."
Despite giving the wound constant attention and treatment to give it the best chance to fully heal, it still didn't look great when he met with a commission doctor, who gave the champ a medical once-over to ensure that he was fit to fight.
"California has a very strict commission and they checked everything on my body," he said.
"Thursday, I had pants on, and the commission guy asked me to show him my leg, to show the shin. And I lifted my left leg and showed him the shin as he kept talking.
"And then, the second time (when) he asked me to show him the other leg, I showed again the left leg."
Incredibly, the tactic worked, and Dvalishvili was cleared to compete at UFC 311, where he produced an incredible performance to hand Nurmagomedov the first defeat of his career and register the first defense of his title.
His unanimous decision win also saw Dvalishvili bank a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. Not bad for a man with a busted wheel...
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State overcomes Michigan loss with Natty
NFL: Eagles fans loving A.J. Brown’s ride
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Texans-Chiefs was ESPN’S most-watched game ever