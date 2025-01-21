Ultra-Rare Paul Skenes rookie card found by 11-year-old collector
A young collector made a once-in-a-lifetime baseball card find, and it could leave him sitting pretty in the near future.
According to the Associated Press (via ESPN) an 11-year-old baseball card collector found a one-of-one Paul Skenes rookie card that has been highly sought after for months now. Trading card company Topps announced that the card had been found.
The card is autographed and contains a piece of Skenes' game-worn jersey, and gained notoriety last season when the Pittsburgh Pirates announced a hefty bounty for finding the card.
In return for the card, the Pirates are offering a package of two season tickets directly behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game for 30 people complete with coaching from the Pirates' staff at PNC Park, and a Spring Training experience that includes the chance to take batting practice and warm up with the team, a meet-up with Skenes, autographed jerseys, and other experiences.
But the package doesn't stop there; Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, has offered the chance to watch a game with her in her personal suite during one of Skenes' starts next season.
While that haul is tempting, it's not the only potential offer on the table. The kid could also decide to sell the card, which figures to drive a pretty sizable price tag, since it's the only one of its kind in existence.
No matter what the owner decides to do with the card, there's no denying that it's the kind of find that collectors dream about, and one that will make him the envy of his friends, and other collectors for years.
