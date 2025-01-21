Zach LaVine makes Bulls history, but Michael Jordan's record is still miles away
Since Michael Jordan's departure from the team after winning the 1998 NBA Championship, the Chicago Bulls have failed to find the same level of success in the postseason.
Today, Zach LaVine is arguably the best player on the Bulls' roster. However, even with him playing out of his mind, the Bulls remain a mediocre team in the Eastern Conference.
Despite LaVine putting up excellent numbers, the Bulls star has found himself in the rumor mill throughout his stint with the organization.
RELATED: Bulls announcer reveals what stopped Derrick Rose from becoming the next Michael Jordan
Well, LaVine has seemingly ignored the noise and focused on putting up phenomenal numbers for the franchise. He added another feather to his cap during the Bulls' 112-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Zach LaVine has tied Bob Love for second-most 30-point games in Bulls history with 109. MJ has 537," Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson wrote on X.
LaVine has been on a phenomenal scoring run and he is now tied for the second-most 30-point games in Bulls history. As mentioned in the above-attached tweet, LaVine has 109 games where he has scored at least 30 points.
While the feat is impressive, when we put Jordan's numbers in comparison, it looks miniscule. After all, MJ has 537 games with at least 30 points for the Bulls.
It is a great reminder of how important MJ truly was for the Bulls franchise. It's safe to assume the majority of Mike's achievements for the organization will remain untouched until they can get their hands on a generational star, who spends the majority of his career in Chicago.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State overcomes Michigan loss with Natty
NFL: Eagles fans loving A.J. Brown’s ride
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Texans-Chiefs was ESPN’S most-watched game ever