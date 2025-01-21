WWE Raw results: Sami Zayn's misplaced kick, CM Punk's fiery promo, Rhea Ripley's new rivalry
By Simon Head
The January 20 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix saw backstage ambushes, in-ring chaos and a fired-up CM Punk putting the rest of the Royal Rumble lineup on blast.
Here's The Big Lead's quickfire rundown...
Ripley ambushed!
The night kicked off with an ambush, as Rhea Ripley was jumped on her way into the arena by Nia Jax.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and security raced in to prevent a lengthy beatdown to the newly-crowned WWE Women's Champion.
Put some respect on Jey Uso's name
We then saw a typically energetic entrance as Main Event Jey Uso made his way bleachers to the ring. But his address to the WWE Universe was quickly interrupted by WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther.
The big Austrian said that he'd lost respect for Uso, saying he was acting like a "company mascot" and described him as nothing more than a "useful idiot" to his friends and family in the WWE locker room.
Uso vowed to make Gunther "put some respect on my name" and pointed out that only one of them that has main evented WrestleMania, "and it ain't you."
An enraged Gunther than attacked Uso, but rather than the champion making his point, it was Uso who sent The Ring General from the ring with a super kick.
LWO bails out Mysterio
In the first match of the night, The Legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio showed just why he's the leader of the WWE Raw locker room as he delivered a pinfall victory in his clash with The New Day's Kofi Kingston.
After Xavier Woods tripped Mysterio as he prepared for his 619 finisher, ref Chad Patton sent Kingston's tag team partner backstage. The referee sent Xavier Woods backstage to prevent any futher interference, and Mysterio secured the pin for the victory.
It didn't take long for Woods to return as The New Day teamed up to attack Mysterio after the match, but Mysterio soon received help as the LWO charged to the ring to rescue the legend from further punishment.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: An uneasy alliance?
Sami Zayn stepped into the ring to announce his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble as he told the crowd that, while he doesn't need to win the WWE World Title, he WANTS to win it.
Zayn was then joined in the ring by Kevin Owens, who reminded him of their longtime friendship in the business and their achievements together. KO then vowed to have Zayn's back during the Royal Rumble, and said he knew Zayn had his, too.
Owens' plan is to leave the Royal Rumble as WWE champion, and for Zayn to win the Royal Rumble so the pair can main event WrestleMania together. KO seems to have it all worked out, but judging by the look on Zayn's face, his friend might not be quite so sure.
Bayley and Roxanne Perez: A rivalry ignited
As if having to deal with a punishing match against former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax wasn't enough, Bayley found herself embroiled in an angry confrontation with NXT star Roxanne Perez.
After Bayley blocked an attempted slap from Perez, who was stood in the front row at ringside, she delivered a shot of her own before a livid Perez was carried, literally, away from the skirmish.
Mami gets her revenge, and a big match
Jax went on to defeat Bayley with her Annihilator finisher, but she had no time to bask in her victory, as a fired-up Rhea Ripley came storming down the ramp, looking for retribution for Jax's attack earlier in the night.
Things went from 0-100 as soon as Ripley dived into ring as she unloaded a fierce barrage of shots to Jax, leading to more than a dozen officials and security staff charging into the ring in a bid to separate the two heated rivals.
The crowed chanted "Mami! Mami" as Ripley ended the confrontation with a six-word callout that had the crowd fired up for what's to come.
"You. Me. Saturday Night's Main Event!"
Lyra Valkyria wants to be a fighting champion
Newly-crowned inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria got a promo reel as she laid our her intention to build a legacy as a "valiant, fighting Women's Intercontinental Champion".
Penta wows the fans again
New Raw arrival Penta made his second appearance since joining the WWE, and delivered another jaw-dropping display of high-flying skill before eventually finishing Pete Dunne with a Sacrifice and Penta Driver to win a rough, tough, back-and-forth match.
CM Punk will settle scores and cash in debts at the Royal Rumble
CM Punk was interviewed by Jackie Redmond to get his views on the upcoming Royal Rumble, and why the Second City Saint has what it takes to make things different in 2025 by besting a host of superstars and winning the Rumble in Indianapolis.
"Nobody can beat me when I am at my best, with these people behind me," he roared.
"Did you say John Cena? I can't see John Cena throwing me over the top rope on February 1?
Did you say Roman Reigns? Roman Reigns needed my help to settle family business at WarGames, and at the Royal Rumble, there are no friends – it's every man for himself.
"I put Drew McIntyre in the dirt. Don't ask me about Sami Zayn – he's not on my level.
"You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I'll throw his dusty ass over the top rope and I'll kill Hulkamania, once and for all!"
Damage CTRL gets revenge over Pure Fusion Collective
Following Pure Fusion Collective's attack on Kairi Sane, Damage CTRL exacted revenge in their tag-team encounter, thanks to Iyo Sky's Over The Moonsault on Shayna Baszler.
Penta announces his "new era" after second WWE victory
Kathy Kelley caught up with Raw new boy Penta backstage, who spoke about his first two wins on Raw and saying that he's come to the WWE "for everything".
The Mexican star then explained that his Raw debut in San Jose was the "turning point" of his career.
"After that match, my career is different," he said.
"Because now it is Penta's new era."
A Helluva mistake...
It wasn't supposed to be this way...
In the main event, Seth "Freakin" Rollins faced Drew McIntyre and shocked the big Scotsman with a jack-knife cover and a quick 1-2-3 to seal a surprisingly quick pinfall victory.
That only served to enrage McIntyre, who unleashed his full arsenal on The Visionary post-match.
Sami Zayn came running down from backstage to try to save Rollins from McIntyre's attack, but it all went wrong when Zayn attempted his patented Helluva Kick on McIntyre, only to miss and catch Rollins with his famous finisher instead.
A grinning McIntyre headed back up the ramp, leaving a devastated Zayn in the middle of the ring with a dazed and confused Rollins. There's sure to be fallout from this the next time we see them on our screens...
