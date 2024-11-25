Headlines from Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
On paper, many believed the Week 12 slate of the 2024 NFL season would be a weak one. But, as this game has shown us time and time again, she will entertain us even when we don't believe it is possible.
Here are the biggest moments from Week 12:
Bowling Shoe Ugly
The Dallas Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Washington Commanders was the most chaotic game of the day. The teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter, including two kickoff returns that were returned for touchdowns. In the end, America's favorite team stood on top.
10-1
The Detroit Lions made history with their 10th win of the season. For the first time ever, the franchise has won 10 or more games in back-to-back seasons. Get used to it, Lions fans. You have a great team on your hands.
Titan Up
Arguably, the biggest upset of the day belonged to the Tennessee Titans, as they took down the Houston Texans 32-27. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his sophomore slump, throwing two interceptions in the loss.
Heartbreak In Chicago
The Chicago Bears fought all the way back to tie the Minnesota Vikings, but in the end, the Vikings earned the hard-fought 30-27 victory in overtime. The Bears have had a rough stretch of games recently, but they look to be so close to earning that signature win.
Will it happen on Thanksgiving?
Kings Of The West
The NFC West is up for grabs, and the Seattle Seahawks made their claim for the throne after a 16-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The win has the Seahawks and Cardinals tied with the best records in the division at 6-5, but now the Seahawks own the tiebreaker.
