Jerod Mayo's comments postgame raised some eyebrows
By Max Weisman
The New England Patriots committed 13 penalties on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, 10 of which were accepted, the second most by a team in Week 12. The penalties had a lot to do with the Dolphins demolishing the Patriots 34-15 at Hard Rock Stadium.
New England committed four false starts, three offensive holdings, an offensive and defensive pass interference and a neutral zone infraction. New England has committed 81 accepted penalties this season, tied for the sixth-highest in the league. Following the game, Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo made some curious comments about the Patriots' discipline problems.
“Once those guys cross the white lines, there’s nothing I can do for them, Mayo said after the game. “There’s nothing any coach can do for them once they cross the white line. It’s my job to continue to prepare not only them, but our coaches to go out here and play better football.”
The Patriots fell behind 31-0 before scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final score look a little bit respectable. New England fell to 3-9 in Mayo's first 12 games which, ironically, is the same exact record the Patriots had in Bill Belichick's first 12 games back in 2000.
Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye continues to be the bright spot in every New England loss. Against Miami, Maye went 22-of-37 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception, though most of those yards came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. New England plays the Indianapolis Colts next week at home before finally heading into its bye week.
