MLB Network is offering buyouts in an attempt to downsize: Report
Changes to the sports media landscape have gone through enough phases that it's easy to lose count. In one phase, league-owned properties were seen as a safe harbor from corporate downsizing elsewhere in media.
MLB.com rescued dozens of reporters from a newspaper industry dumpster fire, and gave them occasional platforms on its cable flagship, MLB Network. Adam Schefter jumped from the Denver Post to NFL Network once upon a time. EJ Hradek joined the NHL Network in 2012, when ESPN decided it was leaving the hockey business (before thankfully changing its mind).
At least one safe harbor isn't looking so safe anymore.
According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, MLB Network president Bill Morningstar sent an email to employees last week announcing buyouts.
“Unfortunately, the business side of our industry continues to be challenging, specifically the decline of our largest revenue stream, the traditional linear cable and satellite bundles,” Morningstar wrote in the email.
Even the network's on-air talent is apparently not immune from the network's attempt at downsizing. "High Heat" recently ended an 11-year run, as Chris "Mad Dog" Russo announced rather unceremoniously at the outset of his final show Nov. 1. In hindsight, the announcement was a harbinger.
Russo is also a frequent sparring partner of Stephen A. Smith's on ESPN, and operates his own channel (Mad Dog Sports Radio) on SiriusXM. Most MLB Network employees do not have the luxury of sliding without friction onto an equivalent media platform.
In Aug. 2024, The Ankler took a deep look at the turmoil across the entire cable television industry. "Working at a linear cable network in the streaming era," wrote Elaine Low, "might as well be working for a horse-and-buggy provider not long after the advent of the car."
Here's guessing the horses were not offered buyouts.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Nightmare CFP scenario for Indiana and the committee
NFL: What will it cost the Jets to get out of Rodgers mess?
CBB/WNBA: Caitlin Clark goes viral for getting frustrated with refs
NBA: Most likely trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo