Jets retain former GM's firm to help with head coach, executive search
The New York Jets have officially started their search for a new general manager and head coach, and will be getting help from an unexpected source.
According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Jets owner Woody Johnson has retained The 33rd Team, a firm founded and operated by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, along with former Vikings GM Rick Spielman, to help with the process.
According to Cimini, Tannenbaum and Spielman will "vet candidates and provide reference checks in addition to supplying information on hiring trends." They'll also serve as "sounding boards" throughout the process. While hiring a firm to help with hiring both a head executive and head coach isn't unusual, Tannenbaum being a former Jets GM does add an interesting layer to the dynamic.
Cimini also notes that Tannenbaum has ties to former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who has been campaigning to be re-hired by the franchise this season.
Whoever the Jets hire as their new general manager and coach will have quite a job ahead of them. New York is currently just 3-8, and has lost seven of their last eight games. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has looked washed up, struggling with mobility and putting zip on his passes, and Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the veteran quarterback wanted out of New York next year.
If Rodgers does leave, which appears likely, it's hard to envision a scenario where veteran (and newly acquired) wide receiver Davante Adams stays with the team, either. The wideout still has two years left on his contract and the Jets would save $30 million in cap space by cutting him, but would create another massive hole that needs filling by the next leadership group.
The defense remains stout, but would the Jets sell it for parts and picks and begin a new rebuild?
These are just some of the questions a new GM and head coach will need to answer as New York looks to the future.
