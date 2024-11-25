Without PG, Kawhi, the Clippers are gritty again
The LA Clippers have been one of the surprises of the Western Conference this season. They lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason and Kawhi Leonard is already ineligible for NBA Awards. However, the Clippers are still operating like a playoff team.
At 11-7, the Clippers are two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference, playing in a Pacific division that is the best in basketball at the moment.
When George and Leonard signed with their hometown squad in 2019, the excitement in Los Angeles was based on having two perennial All-NBA candidates who got the job done on both sides of the ball. Without them, the Clippers are still thriving defensively.
The Clippers are currently riding a five-game winning streak, holding teams to an average of 96.8 points in those games.
LA currently ranks fourth in points allowed, third in assists allowed and second in both rebounds allowed and opposing three-point field goal percentage.
Head coach Tyronn Lue has revived a culture of grit and tenacity with the Clippers, who also happen to be the fifth-best rebounding team in the NBA.
One year after George's departure, LA once again looks how it did before George and Leonard arrived.
Doc Rivers had those Clippers with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley, Avery Bradley Lou Williams, Tobias Harris, Miloš Teodosić, Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac and Marcin Gortat at 48 wins — just three fewer than the Clippers' 51-win maximum with George and Leonard.
Now, Lue has the Clippers, led by Zubac, James Harden and Norman Powell looking like a playoff team that will be a tough out for any of the West's higher seeds.
