Mike Tirico tore his Achilles while doing the simplest of things at home
By Joe Lago
While the Philadelphia Eagles were dominating the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football," Cris Collinsworth had Mike Tirico fess up and tell America how he's playing through the pain of his own injury.
"I tore my Achilles," said Tirico, as NBC switched to a shot of the broadcast booth to show Tirico's propped-up left leg. "I'm OK."
Tirico immediately resumed his play-by-play announcing of the Eagles' impressive 37-20 road win behind Saquon Barkley's 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns that has placed him squarely in the NFL MVP race.
Football fans were left to wonder: "How did Tirico tear his Achilles?"
Turns out, Tirico ruptured his Achilles while walking around his house in Michigan.
After the game, the 57-year-old Tirico told the Associated Press that a "missed step" caused the injury last Monday. He got to his seat in the broadcast booth by using a knee scooter.
“Once you tear your Achilles, it is pain right away and then it is awkward getting around for awhile," Tirico told the AP. "Our group was amazing trying to set up the booth so it was as comfortable as possible."
Collinsworth brought up Tirico's torn Achilles after a promo for NBC's new medical sitcom set in Oregon, "St. Denis Medical."
"You got to do the surgery there," Collinsworth told Tirico.
"I'm going for the best hospital in Oregon, not the third-best. How about that?" Tirico quipped.
