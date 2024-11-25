Maxx Crosby strongly refutes talk of Raiders tanking for top draft pick
By Joe Lago
While Las Vegas Raiders fans dream of their beloved Silver and Black finishing with a high enough 2025 first-round draft pick to select a franchise quarterback — namely Colorado's Shedeur Sanders — the team still has players on its 53-man roster still fighting to win football games every week.
Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby reminded everyone of the players' desire to win after another painful Raiders loss on Sunday.
The Raiders' losing streak grew to seven games after a 29-19 home defeat to rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the rival Denver Broncos. Tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants for the NFL's worst record at 2-9, Vegas currently owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft due to tiebreakers.
While Raider Nation largely welcomes the chances of solving the franchise's QB problem after a lost season, Crosby made it clear that he and his teammates are not "tanking" to improve Las Vegas' draft position.
"if we're not playing to win, then what are we doing?" Crosby told reporters after Sunday's loss. "I don't play to get a better pick. I don't even ... It doesn't even register in my brain.
"I mean, I go out there and try to win. I know these guys are trying to win. We've got great players in this locker room, and guys who put everything into it. So we're just going to keep staying together and keep trying to find ways to win."
Despite the shocking run of losses, Crosby said Raiders players have not lost their competitive spirit. Every Monday, "everybody's in there working out. Tuesday, same thing," he added.
"I never doubt the players and the mindset of everybody in that locker room," Crosby said. "Guys show up every day with the mindset of getting better. That's all you can ask for."
While it's true Crosby and his teammates want to win football games, the Raiders braintrust's actions, or non-action, indicates that it's prepared to let the season play out with head coach Antonio Pierce.
Unlike last season when the plug was pulled on the failed Josh McDaniels' "Patriots Way" experiment, owner Mark Davis has remained silent on making more coaching changes. The only fallout from the disappointing campaign has been the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and two other offensive assistants after nine games.
Crosby and his teammates are playing for their futures because that's how the NFL works. However, the Raiders' only reward for a disastrous 2024 season would be a top pick in 2025.
