Snow games forever, the end of White House visits and Robert Kraft denied again in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Everybody's working for the weekend and it's finally here...Let's go...Selfies, apple cider and President Biden: The Boston Celtics at the White House...Will the Celtics be the last championship team to visit the White House...Building domed stadiums prevents cinematic football experiences like snow games...Steelers' George Pickens says Browns not a good team "at all" after loss and claims conditions "saved them"...Robert Kraft continues to be denied induction into the Hall of Fame...SI's Albert Breer: Robert Kraft’s campaign for The Hall of Fame led to him being denied...An automated strike zone could be coming to the MLB sooner than later...Dalton Knecht can help the Lakers as buyers on the trade market...Sherrone Moore just saved his future while Brian Kelly's looks dim...How does Univision's sports coverage reflect its evolving audience demographics?...A familiar name may have helped flip Bryce Underwood from LSU to Michigan...Kendrick Lamar's track "Dodger Blue" has L.A. fans swooning...Rhett Lashlee's contract extension is a great way to keep SMU at the top of the ACC heap...After Giants release Daniel Jones, what comes next in New York?
Binge, stream, skip: Week 12 fantasy football
NFL flexes Week 16 TNF matchup as Broncos-Chargers bumps Browns-Bengals
A Toys “R” Us reality competition show is in the works at Fox
Mina Kimes details her unique path to working at ESPN
Giants exec Pat Hanlon takes issue with ESPN’s Elle Duncan mocking Daniel Jones
"Sewage” beer from Singapore highlights water scarcity ideas at UN climate talks
NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Which players and teams will turn heads?
Ex-NY coach Rex Ryan and the Jets need to avoid each other at all costs
Only Washington D.C. could view the underdog Indiana Hoosiers as a problem
NBA one-month awards: Nikola Jokic way ahead of Jayson Tatum in MVP race
76ers rumors: Joel Embiid "furious" after locker room leak and plans to find snitch
NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers rise, 76ers have a growing Joel Embiid problem
The Phillies met with Juan Soto and they could be a perfect fit for the MLB superstar
He better have some Scooby snacks in that thing
Nuff (not) said
Give us all the Barkley we can handle, please
The Butt Fumble is almost a teenager...
...and it led way to another crappy play by the Jets
You'd think a Harvard grad would be smarter than this
Jameis Winston FTW before TNF. He was right.
Helluva play here, although it's almost as if Winston knew a fumble was on the way
They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce set for January 2025 on ESPN
This guy will probably be watching...
The one time the team was probably not entirely sick of hearing this song
Many happy returns
