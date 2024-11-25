Utah's Kyle Whittingham to evaluate future with program after disappointing season
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is re-evaluating his standing with the program after a profoundly disappointing season at the helm, telling reporters he'll do what's best for the program after the season.
“I will obviously evaluate after the season’s over, see what the situation is, but my decision will be made based on what’s best for the program, not what’s best for me,” Whittingham said, according to Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic, “It’ll be completely determined on how I feel this program is best served going forward.”
Things didn't go to plan in Salt Lake City this season for the Utes, their first in the Big 12. A year that began with the Utes looking like favorites in the conference, and among the teams seen as potential playoff contenders in the 12-team field, Utah has instead stumbled their way to 4-7, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2013, thanks to an offense plagued by ineffectiveness.
RELATED: Who are the College Football Playoff bubble teams?
Granted, much of the offense's struggles can be attributed to a rash of injuries; the Utes are currently on their fifth-string quarterback Luke Bottari, after injuries to starter Cam Rising, backups Sam Huard and Brandon Rose, and even true freshman (and former 4-star recruit) Isaac Wilson. Even with those injuries, though, it has been an incredibly disappointing year for Utah, and it's clear that Whittingham is ready to step away if that's what needs to be done.
Whittingham took over the program from Urban Meyer in 2005, and has been in charge ever since. During that run, the Utes have missed bowl games over a full season just twice, in 2012 and 2013, when they posted back-to-back 5-7 records.
Should Whittingham decide to step down, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has been the head coach-in-waiting since November.
If this is the end of the road for Whittingham at Utah, it's certainly a tough way for one of college football's best coaches to depart.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Dalton Knecht’s emergence gives Lakers trade options
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Network looking to downsize
CFB:Bryce Underwood flip saves Sherrone Moore’s job, might cost Brian Kelly his