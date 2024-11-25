Mike Brown goes berserk at referee following Ben Simmons block (Video)
The Sacramento Kings faced off against the Brooklyn Nets during their recent matchup in the 2024-25 NBA season. Although the Kings were the favorites to win the game, the Nets came out on top.
After four well-fought quarters, the Nets finished the night with a solid 108-103 win. While the Nets improved their season record to 7-10, the Kings well to the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 8-9 record.
Speaking of the game, one of the most talked about moment occured during the second quarter of. the game.
The Kings had a chance to score easy points on a fastbreak possession, but they were stopped in the tracks by Ben Simmons. Following that, the Nets drained an easy three-pointer on the other end of the court.
Although it was an impressive play, Kings head coach Mike Brown felt that Simmons was too hard on the block and it deserved to be called out for a foul. As a result, Brown got in the face of an on-court official. The video has gone viral.
As evident from the video, Brown chased down the ref and yelled to get a foul called on Simmons. Unfortunately, Brown instead got handed a technical foul for his heated moment.
Coach Brown didn't stop until multiple Kings players pulled him away from the situation. Although the Nets were awarded a free throw for Brown's altercation, Cam Thomas failed to make the most out of it from the charity stripe.
