Lou Williams shares the time Doc Rivers made him play drunk (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
Trying to live your life while being a professional athlete has proven to be somewhat difficult. Recently, Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were seen at the club after a loss to the Houston Texans. Usually, when fans see that kind of story, they lose faith in their team. But what if you could hide one of your worst moments?
Former NBA star Lou Williams shared a hilarious story about a night he might have partied a little too hard, and his head coach, Doc Rivers, made him pay.
Check out Williams' story below:
The former Los Angeles Clippers guard recounts the time he had a late evening in New York, which led to him still being drunk during a game with the New York Knicks. Williams decided that honesty was the best policy and told his coach what was going on.
That's when Rivers said he needed Williams to "sweat that s--- out." cause the team needed him in the fourth quarter. Williams said he ended up with 25 points in the fourth quarter of that game.
It is an incredible story that proves that professional athletes are on another level when it comes to their talents.
