Shaquille O'Neal makes '$300 million' suggestion to make WNBA better
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. Considering its immense popularity among fans, athletes are paid millions of dollars in contracts.
On the other hand, the WNBA is far from reaching the level of the NBA in terms of popularity or generating revenue. While the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are uplifting the league, the WNBA still has a long way to go.
But what's the biggest reason behind the lack of interest in the league? Well, according to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, the lack of dunks in the league is a huge contributor.
Keeping that in mind, the Big Aristotle suggested lowering the rim would solve the issue, but reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was against it. Shaq then took it to his Instagram to respond to Wilson's comments.
"60% of the fans said Dunking their favorite thing," Shaq said. "The WNBA has none of that. So they make much less money. Just trying to get you that 300 million dollars you deserve A'ja Wilson. Love y'all WNBA."
Apart from Wilson, Shaq also received flak from former WNBA star Candace Parker. Parker simply commented "Goodbye Shaq" to the suggestion.
The Diesel apparently took note of these comments and added that the WNBA should try his suggestion for the WNBA All-Star game.
To be honest, it doesn't make sense why the Lakers legend is getting the heat from former and current WNBA players. After all, his heart was in the right place.
