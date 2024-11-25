NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 12
By Tyler Reed
Another week of the NFL season is almost in the books. Week 12 will finish up with a Sunday night meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams and cap off with a Monday night showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers.
All four of those teams seem to have a head coach that will be on their sidelines next year. But what about everyone else?
Here are the coaches on the hot side after Week 12:
Brian Daboll
Rumors are already swirling that the New York Giants will move on from head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. The team dropped an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7, in Week 12 that has all but sealed their fate.
The Daniel Jones contract will be the moment the pair can look back on and realize it was the mistake that cost them their jobs.
Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their ninth game of the season in a 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. With each passing week, it feels that the franchise is ready to move on from head coach Antonio Pierce before he even finishes a full season as the head coach.
Zac Taylor
The Cincinnati Bengals had the week off, but that doesn't mean the pressure has left this franchise. It's postseason or bust for the Bengals, as quarterback Joe Burrow is having a career year but not the record to match it. Head coach Zac Taylor will be fighting for his job the rest of the way.
Matt Eberflus
The Chicago Bears showed signs of life in a heartbreaking loss in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the 4-7 Bears might be looking in a new direction when it comes to head coach in 2025. Matt Eberflus is still looking for that one performance this season that will keep him in Chicago next season.
Doug Pederson
The last time the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson were on the sidelines, the team lost 52-6 to the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars could have made a move during the bye week but seemingly have allowed Pederson one more week to prove he belongs on the sidelines.
Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy is the only coach on the list who saw their team get a win in Week 12. Injuries have plagued the Dallas Cowboys all season, and it seems like the defense is finally getting healthy. However, it will be an uphill battle for McCarthy to keep his job, as the team is 4-7, with not a lot of time left to save the season.
