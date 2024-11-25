Jason Kidd downplays Luka Doncic's absence despite OT loss vs. Miami Heat
Luka Doncic is the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks. At times, the European superstar has a tendency to overwork his body which can lead to problems in the long run.
In the 2024-25 NBA season, Doncic was putting on extra minutes and ultimately suffered multiple injuries that have sidelined him. Despite Doncic not being on the court, the Mavs have done well in their last five games.
They were on a four-game streak before playing against the Miami Heat. The Mavs were in a strong position until Jimmy Butler tied the game late in the fourth quarter. After that, the momentum shifted towards the Heat and they registered a 123-118 win in overtime.
The Mavericks fell to the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was asked for his thoughts on figuring out a closing lineup without Luka, and he gave a stoic response to it.
"No, it's not tough," Kidd said. "I think it's a great experience as positive because you never know about foul trouble or injury. So, again, this group, the bench has been in the positive since Luka has been out, but unfortunately tonight we didn't. Our bench wasn't in the positive, but I understand the stars kept us in the game."
Kidd further added that it was a "great lesson" for everyone on the Mavs right now. With Doncic set to be re-evaluated this Thursday, the Mavericks are getting used to playing without their star.
Sure, the likes of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are there to take the load off others, but the bench needs to step up every game until Doncic is back.
