Saquon Barkley is making a strong case for a premier NFL award
By Max Weisman
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has dominated the Eagles' ground game over the last two games and for much of the season. Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley set career-highs in rushing and scrimmage yards in a single game, rushing for 255 and recording 302 total yards. Those are both Eagles' franchise records as well. Barkley ran for two touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards, leading the Eagles to a 37-20 win and a 9-2 record.
Over the last two games, Barkley has recorded 500 yards from scrimmage, which is shockingly higher than two team outputs in their last two games; the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Barkley's season should have him firmly in MVP conversations, and while he's being talked about, no one is willing to put him above quarterbacks. Since 2013, the Associated Press has named a quarterback its MVP every year.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the best odds to win MVP this year. Here's a disclaimer. Josh Allen is having a great season and should absolutely be in consideration for MVP. This is not to take away from Allen's season. However, is Josh Allen leading the league in passing yards? No. Is Allen leading the league in touchdowns? No. Barkley, on the other hand, leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,392 and is fourth in touchdowns with 10, behind Derrick Henry, 13, David Montgomery and Jalen Hurts, 11 each.
Saquon is also on pace to finish the season with 2,151 rushing yards if he plays in all 17 games, which would break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. The last time a running back got close to Dickerson's record was Adrian Peterson, the year he won MVP. Peterson finished with 2,097 yards and is the last non-QB to win the award.
Are quarterbacks the most important position in football? Yes, which is why Allen is favored to win his first MVP award, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is right behind him. Barkley, though, is having one of the greatest running back seasons of all time, and winning MVP is not out of the question.
