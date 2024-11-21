Dalton Knecht can help the Lakers as buyers on the trade market
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Dalton Knecht has begun to find his rhythm in the NBA, and the Lakers need it to keep up for multiple reasons.
The Lakers have been looking for someone who can consistently and efficiently create their own shot next to the Hall of Fame duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Knecht has averaged 24.25 points per game in the last four games on 67% shooting, including 67% from three.
Knecht's offense is a welcome addition to take the load off of James and Davis while Rui Hachimura gets healthy. But it also helps the front office.
While there's no doubt that general manager Rob Pelinka needs a draft pick to pat himself on the back about, Knecht also makes life easier for Pelinka as Dec. 15 approaches.
Dec. 15 is when the trade market heats up as newly acquired players become eligible to be traded, and the Lakers have made it known they want a center next to Anthony Davis. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, for example, is on the Lakers' radar. However, a package of D'Angelo Russell and draft picks doesn't entice the Jazz, according to The Athletic.
A lack of valuable trade assets has hampered the Lakers as of late. Now, with Knecht emerging for the 17-time champions, it creates opportunity for the Lakers to make someone else like Austin Reaves available in talks.
Knecht was a better scorer than Reaves in college, they're in the same age range and Knecht has more size to him. If Knecht continues to produce, Reaves becomes expendable, and many teams would be interested in a shooter like Reaves. In an era that demands teams match salaries in trades, Reaves's $12.9 million deal makes life easier on Los Angeles on the market.
