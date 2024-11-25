How the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 13
By Joe Lago
Week 13 brought more upheaval to the College Football Playoff rankings.
Alabama and Ole Miss suffered third losses that will send them tumbling down the new rankings when they're released on Tuesday, It should leave Texas, Georgia and Tennessee as the SEC's reps in the updated 12-team playoff.
Indiana could not stay close with Ohio State, but the wild weekend of upsets figures to keep the Hoosiers in the mix for a CFP spot. Also, a new power player in the Big 12 has emerged in Arizona State, which knocked off BYU for its second straight win over a top-25 opponent.
Here is how the CFP rankings should look going into Week 14.
1. OREGON (11-0).
Bye in Week 13.
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Washington (6-5).
2. OHIO STATE (10-1).
Won 38-15 vs. Indiana (10-1).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Michigan (6-5).
3. TEXAS (10-1).
Won 31-14 vs. Kentucky (4-7).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Texas A&M (8-3).
4. NOTRE DAME (10-1).
Won 49-14 vs. Army (9-1).
Next game: Nov. 30 at USC (6-5).
5. PENN STATE (10-1).
Won 26-25 at Minnesota (6-5).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Maryland (4-7).
6. MIAMI (10-1).
Won 42-14 vs. Wake Forest (4-7).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Syracuse (8-3).
7. GEORGIA (9-2).
Won 59-21 vs. Massachusetts (2-9).
Next game: Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech (7-4).
8. TENNESSEE (9-2).
Won 56-0 vs. UTEP (2-9).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt (6-5).
9. BOISE STATE (10-1).
Won 17-13 at Wyoming (2-9).
Next game: Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State (5-6).
10. SMU (10-1).
Won 33-7 at Virginia (5-6).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. California (6-5).
11. INDIANA (10-1).
Lost 38-15 to Ohio State (10-1).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Purdue (1-10).
12. ARIZONA STATE (9-2).
Won 28-23 vs. BYU (9-2).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Arizona (4-7).
13. CLEMSON (9-2).
Won 51-14 vs. The Citadel (5-7).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina (8-3).
14. ALABAMA (8-3).
Lost 24-3 at Oklahoma (6-5).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Auburn (5-6).
15. MISSISSIPPI (8-3).
Lost 24-17 at Florida (6-5).
Next game: Nov. 29 vs. Mississippi State (2-9).
16. SOUTH CAROLINA (8-3).
Won 56-12 vs. Wofford (5-7).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Clemson (9-2).
17. TULANE (9-2).
Bye in Week 13.
Next game: Nov. 28 vs. Memphis (9-2).
18. BYU (9-2).
Lost 28-23 at Arizona State (9-2).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Houston (4-7).
19. IOWA STATE (9-2).
Won 31-28 at Utah (4-7).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State (8-3).
20. TEXAS A&M (8-3).
Lost 43-41 at Auburn (5-6).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Texas (10-1).
21. COLORADO (8-3).
Lost 37-21 at Kansas (5-6).
Next game: Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State (3-8).
22. MISSOURI (8-3).
Won 39-20 at Mississippi State (2-9).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Arkansas (6-5).
23. UNLV (9-2).
Won 27-16 at San Jose State (6-5).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. Nevada (3-9).
24. ILLINOIS (8-3).
Won 38-31 at Rutgers (6-5).
Next game: Nov. 30 at Northwestern (4-7).
25. ARMY (9-1).
Lost 49-14 to Notre Dame (10-1).
Next game: Nov. 30 vs. UTSA (6-5).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS
First-round byes:
1. Oregon (Big Ten champion)
2. Texas (SEC champion)
3. Miami (ACC champion)
4. Boise State (Mountain West champion)
First-round games:
No. 12 Arizona State (Big 12 champion) at No. 5 Ohio State (at-large)
No. 11 Indiana (at-large) at No. 6 Notre Dame (at-large)
No. 10 SMU (at-large) at No. 7 Penn State (at-large)
No. 9 Tennessee (at-large) at No. 8 Georgia (at-large)
