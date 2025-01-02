Will Howard, Ryan Day and Angel Reese on Instagram in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Happy 2025, y'all... Let's go...Will Howard not allowed on Rose Bowl stage after massive game...Will Howard’s Ohio State celebrations boomerang from security stop to kiss with girlfriend...Rose Bowl officials facing backlash for ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Will Howard...Will Ryan Day be forgiven if Ohio State wins the National Championship?...Ohio State football's Ryan Day reveals key to 'resilient' Buckeyes victory over Oregon...Why WNBA star Angel Reese deleted her Instagram account...'Absolute garbage' - WNBA fans roast Angel Reese's ranking ahead of 5x NBA All-Star in major list...Caitlin Clark denies the NBA has gone soft since Michael Jordan's era...Zay Flowers has wholesome reaction to finding out he's a Pro Bowler...Russell Westbrook says he plays with the 'best player in the world'...Fans think Laker Nation has found a new scapegoat after D'Angelo Russell...Victor Wembanyama just had the greatest single month in NBA history...NBA expert wants Zion Williamson to become Victor Wembanyama's teammate...Would Arch Manning's NIL value skyrocket if Quinn Ewers returned to Texas?...Can long break be to blame for sluggish performances by teams with bye in CFP?...The Hall of Fame vote has Billy Wagner sweating bullets...Saquon Barkley reacts to sitting out Eagles' regular season finale...Jalen Milroe is the kind of NFL Draft prospect that will get a general manager fired...Potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year snubbed from 2025 Pro Bowl...Was Dan Lanning insulting Ohio State with Michigan loss remark?
Ranked: U.S. cities with the longest commutes
The history of Taylor Swift, explained
Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?
NFL players rank Arrowhead Stadium as league's toughest place to play in poll
NBA Rewind: Warriors in freefall, Knicks surging, SGA's MVP case
America's drunkest and driest counties
Which clubs should target Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Saudi Arabia?
Can anyone beat Ohio State after dominant Rose Bowl win vs. Oregon in CFP?
Simone Biles not sure if it's 'worth it' to compete in the L.A. Olympics
Mike McCarthy admits Cowboys coaching tenure could end Sunday
Giants' Saquon Barkley regrets signal massive changes are needed in NYC
Anthony Richardson's 'chronic' ailment adds to Colts' concerns
Notre Dame walk-on gets incredible addition to nameplate on CFP uniform
Read more: Last week's Roundup
Referenced above, but worth a look
Who ya got?
Ouch
A lesson in acting like you've been there before
That's not a good thing. Still seems low for Cleveland.
The Kiffin combo
Gotta get home for Xmas...
How things have changed
