Was Dan Lanning insulting Ohio State with Michigan loss comment?
By Joe Lago
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has been known to ruffle feathers with his honest but pointed remarks, and his talented team played with the swagger of Lanning en route to the Big Ten championship and the No. 1 seed of the College Football Playoff.
Lanning experienced the most humbling day of his Oregon tenure on Wednesday when his Ducks were battered 41-21 by a vengeful Ohio State squad in a CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Not only did the impressive victory redeem Ryan Day and his Buckeyes from a 32-31 defeat at Oregon in October, but it also abruptly ended the Ducks' national title hopes with their only loss of the season.
In his postgame press conference, Lanning struck a conciliatory tone while discussing the domination of Ohio State. However, one comment from Lanning made the rounds on social media and surfaced on college football fans' timelines on Monday.
The viral quote: "Sometimes, it's not your day. It wasn't our day today, and it wasn't their day against Michigan."
Now, that stand-alone quote appears unsportsmanlike and inflammatory. It reeks of sour grapes. Lanning's words were none of that, though.
As is the case with gaining full understanding of anything that's been said, full context needs to be taken into account.
Lanning was merely answering a question about why the Buckeyes struggled so badly in their regular-season finale against rival Michigan — a 13-10 home loss that had OSU fans calling for Day's job — and how they were able to make adjustments in time for a run to the CFP semifinals.
"You know, sometimes it's not our day. And I think that was us today," Lanning said. "It wasn't our day today. And it wasn't their day against Michigan.
"What's unique about college football right now and this dynamic is that you've got to be playing your best ball at the end. I think from watching Ohio State you recognize that they're playing really good football."
So there you have it. No fiery insults from Lanning. He had nothing but complimentary words for an Ohio State team that very much looks like the favorite to win the national championship.
