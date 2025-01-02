Mike McCarthy admits Cowboys coaching tenure could end Sunday
By Joe Lago
On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he isn't "under any unusual time frame" to decide whether he wants to retain Mike McCarthy or bring in a new head coach.
McCarthy is approaching the team's season finale as potentially his final game coaching the Cowboys.
On Thursday, McCarthy told reporters that he's "definitely aware" that his five-year tenure in Dallas could come to an end with Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. He admitted to feeling a little nostalgic when he walks into AT&T Stadium on game days.
“I’ll be honest with you. I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to. I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium," said McCarthy, who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.
“So I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it. I’m not thinking about it right now, but, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that."
After a 3-2 start, Dallas had its season spiral out of playoff contention with a five-game losing streak. Linebacker Micah Parsons missed four games with a high ankle sprain, and quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in a Week 8 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.
At 7-9, the Cowboys will finish with their second losing record under McCarthy after three-straight playoff appearances. However, they have won four of their last six games with backup Cooper Rush at quarterback.
"I'm not going to get into any indication one way or the other that I’m not interested in having Mike back. I don’t want that to be the case at all," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "I’ll assure you that I have been for weeks thinking about how we go forward after this season.”
