NBA expert wants Zion Williamson to become Victor Wembanyama's teammate
Zion Williamson's NBA career has remained a major point of discussion for fans around the globe. He was supposed to be the next big thing for the league, but that remains a pipe dream.
Why? Well, Williamson's career has been derailed due to recurring injuries. At this point in his career, many have lost hope for Zion to reach the humongous expectations that were set for him.
Even right now, Williamson is sidelined due to a hamstring injury as the New Orleans Pelicans continue to spiral down in the Western Conference.
However, NBA expert Bill Simmons has one suggestion that could save Zion's career. He wants the NOLA star to find a new home and suggested that the Miami Heat or San Antonio Spurs would be a perfect fit for him.
"To me, he has to go to an awesome organization that will really put some thought, love, and care into this. And to me, it’s Miami or San Antonio," Simmons said.
With the Heat potentially looking to move forward from Jimmy Butler, a player of Williamson's caliber would be perfect to nudge them in a new direction.
But the more interesting suggestion is Williamson potentially playing for the Spurs. The Spurs already have a generational superstar in Victor Wembanyama, who continues to keep getting better in his sophomore season.
Keeping the Spurs' phenomenal culture in mind, Williamson may finally be able to stay focused on his fitness after getting great mentorship from an experienced coaching staff.
Now, whether the Spurs would be interested in making a move for an injury prone star is an entirely different discussion, but it doesn't hurt to dream of a partnership between Zion and Wemby, right?
