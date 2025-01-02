Saquon Barkley reacts to sitting out Eagles' regular season finale
By Max Weisman
Saquon Barkley will come up just short. After eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley will watch the Eagles' regular season finale against the New York Giants from the bench, preserving his health for the playoffs. While it's the smart move it means Barkley will not break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards.
On Wednesday, Barkley told reporters he was "at peace" with Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni's decision. He added his dad was more beat up about him sitting than anyone, wanting the record to be associated with the family. Barkley cares about something bigger.
RELATED: Does Jon Gruden deserve a second chance as an NFL head coach?
"Coach asked me what I'd like to do, we had a conversation," Barkley said. "He called me back and let me know that I'll probably be resting. My family probably wanted it a little bit more than me. The most important thing is winning football games and winning playoffs. I've got a bigger goal in mind."
Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He joined Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Derrick Henry, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson and O.J. Simpson in the exclusive club.
After leaving the Giants in free agency, Barkley signed a three-year $37.75 million deal with the Eagles and is a huge reason why Philadelphia is 13-3 and atop the NFC East for the second time in three years. Barkley is the favorite for Offensive Player of the Year and will likely get some MVP votes as well.
The next time Barkley will see action will be in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Eagles are locked into the two seed and will play either the Washington Commanders or the Green Bay Packers in the opening round.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Will Howard not allowed on Rose Bowl stage
NBA: LeBron reacts to son’s college commitment
MLB: Hall of Fame voting has Billy Wagner sweating bullets
SPORTS MEDIA: SVP “interested” in ESPN/SAS negotiations