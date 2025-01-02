Fans think Laker Nation has found a new scapegoat after D'Angelo Russell
Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers isn't for the weak-hearted as the fanbase is brutal with its own stars. Many flourishing stars have succumbed to the pressure of playing under the bright lights of LA in the past.
D'Angelo Russell certainly falls on that list as he remains one of the most hated players by the Laker Nation, despite serving two stints with the organization.
However, with D'Lo getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets, it seems that the fanbase is left with no player to put the blame on when the team loses.
Well, one NBA fan believes that's not the case as they proposed that the Lakers have found their new scapegoat.
The fan thinks Rui Hachimura has taken up that role following the Lakers' recent 122-110 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the NBA community agrees.
One fan wrote: "It’s always everyone but Lebron's fault with that guy."
Another added: "They couldn't even wait a week either next on the list : Gabe Vincent."
A fan opposed: "If you watched the game you'd know dude was a** but you didn't watch."
Well, Hachimura did have a bad game against the Cavaliers as he had a 7-point scoring night while shooting just 30% from the field. He also tied for the worst plus/minus on the team with a -17 performance.
However, there have been a plethora of games where Hachimura has saved the Purple and Gold from losing. Hopefully, the fanbase can give the new-look Lakers a chance to gel together before belittling them.
After all, judging the new-look Lakers on the basis of a loss against the best team in the Eastern Conference doesn't really seem intelligent.
