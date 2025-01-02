Which clubs should target Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Saudi Arabia this summer?
By Matt Reed
Cristiano Ronaldo has created buzz recently about his career plans once he's finished playing professional soccer, but the Portugal star could be ready to continue on the pitch beyond 2025.
The legendary attacker still has six months remaining on his current deal with Saudi side Al Nassr, whom Ronaldo joined in 2023 when he signed a record-breaking contract worth over $75 million per season. Despite Ronaldo being the biggest star in Saudi Arabia and drawing many other top players to compete in the Saudi Pro League, he could very well take on a new challenge next season.
Several reports have already suggested that Ronaldo could complete a move within the Saudi League in order for him to win an elusive league title before moving on. Or perhaps, a transfer back to Europe could be in the cards for a club looking to contend on the biggest stages in the sport.
Manchester City (Premier League)
Ronaldo has been linked to the Premier League side on several occasions before, including when he nearly moved to the Etihad Stadium back in 2020 when he ultimately returned to Manchester United.
Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
The Saudi side is the most decorated club in the country with 19 league titles and having won four out of the last five trophies. Their prestige could entice Ronaldo if he does in fact choose to stay in the Saudi League for another season.
Additionally, the club already have several massive stars to build around, including Neymar, Joao Cancelo, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
A move to remain in Saudi Arabia would also likely benefit Ronaldo significantly more than any other transfer, especially considering the 2034 World Cup will be held in the country and they continue to spend massive sums of money in order to promote the event.
Major League Soccer
If Ronaldo still has ambitions of playing in the 2026 World Cup in America, a move to MLS would actually make a lot of sense. He could sign a one year contract for big money and prepare himself for one final push at winning the World Cup with his Portuguese teammates.
There would also be an opportunity to renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023.
Ronaldo did have strong words for MLS when he ultimately signed on in Saudi Arabia, saying the U.S.-based league didn't compare to what the Saudis were building, but perhaps he's changed his mind since those comments.
Sporting CP (Liga Portugal)
Ronaldo’s always been adamant that would eventually return to his boyhood club, and will the veteran pushing 40 years old this could finally be that moment. After nearly two decades of excellence on the field, it would only be fitting for Ronaldo finish playing where he started.
