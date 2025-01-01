Victor Wembanyama just had the greatest single month in NBA history
Coming into the league, Victor Wembanyama was touted as arguably the best NBA draft prospect since LA Lakers superstar LeBron James in 2003.
While Wembanyama took some time in adjusting to the league during his rookie year, Wemby has truly elevated to a superstar in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Be it offense or defense, everything seems to be clicking for the San Antonio Spurs superstar. Sure, the Spurs are still the ninth seed in the Western Conference, the way Wembanyama is playing, they will be likely become NBA Championship contenders sooner rather than later.
Speaking of Wembanyama's sensational all-around performance, the Spurs center has done something that no NBA player in league history has ever done.
"No player has had 300+ points/100+ rebounds/50+ blocks/50+ assists/40+ 3P FG in a single month in NBA history," per Dan Weiss on X.
Yes, we are not kidding, Wemby just had these numbers in the month of December. To be precise, he had 315 points, 111 rebounds, 53 assists, 50 blocks, and 42 three-pointers in the month.
This truly proves that Wembanyama is indeed an alien-like player and he has the potential to one day become the face of the league.
As for his numbers this season, Wembanyama is averaging 25.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Spurs. On top of that, he is leading the league in blocks with 3.9 swats per game.
Are you impressed? Well, Wembanyama is also shooting more than 46.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point line.
