Caitlin Clark denies the NBA has gone soft since Michael Jordan's era
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world and evidently, it takes years of hard work combined with natural talent to play there.
Over the years, the NBA has seen its fair share of talent and enjoyed incredible success. However, the league's ratings have continued to plummet over the last decade or so.
Many have blamed the lack of talent for the NBA's dwindling viewership, but is it really true?
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark disagrees with the notion as the WNBA Rookie of the Year says the level of talent in the NBA is higher than ever. She also disagrees that the league has gone soft since the likes of Michael Jordan were at their peak.
"NBA players are so good that people think they aren’t trying, but trust me they are," Clark said. "Some people think they have gone soft because the physicality isn’t what it was when Michael Jordan played, but the league is evolving, and it will be different in ten years."
Her co-host and NFL star Travis Kelce suggested that the NBA should introduce hockey-style fights to engage fans.
To which, Clark responded: "Two-minute penalty box. You can come back in, you don’t get ejected."
Aside from taking a page out of hockey's book, Clark also loved the idea of introducing a four-point line to the NBA.
To be honest, at this point, players are simply too skilled for the three-point shot to amaze fans, and a four-point line may be needed to bring back that moment of awe.
