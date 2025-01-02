Potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year snubbed from 2025 Pro Bowl

Kerby Joseph’s 2024 Season:



✅ NFL Interceptions Leader (9)

✅ PFF’s Highest Graded Safety (90.7)

✅ #1 Fan Pro Bowl Voting

✅ Potential NFC 1-Seed (14-2)

❌ Pro Bowl bid



Make it make sense.



Here's to Kerby solidifying 1st All Pro and potentially DPOTY on SNF.