Potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year snubbed from 2025 Pro Bowl
By Tyler Reed
If you're one of the rare few who still finds the NFL Pro Bowl interesting, then you probably are aware that the selections for the event have been announced.
Big names like TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, and Myles Garrett headline the list of defensive stars to receive the honor.
However, there is one glaring absence from the list of Pro Bowl nominees. That would be the defender leading the league in interceptions, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph.
Joseph has had an incredible season for the Lions, grabbing nine interceptions for the Detroit defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Joseph is the highest-graded safety in the entire NFL this season.
Now, how could a player who could potentially win Defensive Player of the Year and earn All-Pro honors miss the Pro Bowl?
Joseph's omission from the Pro Bowl is just another example of the Detroit vs. everybody mantra that the city and its players live by.
While missing the Pro Bowl is unfortunate, Joseph is probably hoping that no Lions player is involved in the festivities. This team still has hopes of making a Super Bowl run.
The Lions are no longer the punching bag of the NFL. They are a franchise that commands respect. Now, it is up to Joseph and the team to continue to prove the doubters wrong.
That starts with a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, where the winner is crowned NFC North champions.
