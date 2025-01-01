Would Arch Manning's NIL value skyrocket if Quinn Ewers returned to Texas?
By Tyler Reed
The Texas Longhorns competed in one of the more classic bowl game finishes in their victory over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The victory moves the Longhorns to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff, as they await the winner of the Rose Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks.
However, what does the future of the Texas program look like? Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has left the option to return to school, which means prized backup Arch Manning may be second-string again next season. Or could Manning find greener grass in the transfer portal?
According to On3 Sports, Arch Manning leads all college athletes in NIL value with a staggering $6.6 million valuation. If Ewers decides to come back for another season in Austin, Manning jumping in the transfer portal could open a lot of doors for what will be a third-year quarterback.
On 3 Sports also reported that Bryce Underwood, who was the number one quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, signed a 4 year $10.5 million deal with Michigan after flipping from LSU.
There's no question that Manning could get a number like Underwood's on the free market. So, the Longhorns have an incredibly tough decision to make if Ewers comes back to school.
