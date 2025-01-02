Anthony Richardson's potential 'chronic' injury adds to Colts' concerns
By Joe Lago
It's already been a turbulent week for the Indianapolis Colts with Pat McAfee doubling down on an epic rant about the team's alleged internal problems and head coach Shane Steichen having to address controversial podcast comments by his starting linebackers.
On Wednesday, Anthony Richardson added another uncomfortable topic to the team's turmoil when he revealed that his recent back problems aren't new. He said they "might be chronic."
The 2023 No. 4 overall pick provided details of the ailments that kept him out of last Sunday's 45-33 road loss against the New York Giants that eliminated the Colts from the postseason. Richardson was also inactive due to a foot injury, but his back was the biggest issue.
Richardson said an MRI revealed a "disc thing" that has "been there for a while" and got "triggered" to force him to miss last Sunday's game. This season, the dual-threat QB has played 11 games, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions and rushing for 499 yards and six TDs.
“Last week was tough. I couldn’t even stand up on Tuesday, could barely even walk, you know, crawling around the house,” Richardson told reporters. “But I’m standing now. If I can do everything in my power to get on the field, I'm going to do so. That was my mindset last week as well, but I could barely move.”
"I've been dealing with stuff like this since about like eighth grade, but it's never been this severe," he added. "It was definitely a little scary."
Richardson said "there's plenty of ways to prevent" his back problems from flaring up again and is confident he can stay "healthy, 100 percent."
“They say it’s not that severe,” he said. “But God willing, I hope it never gets that severe or to that point. I just hope I can just keep playing throughout the rest of my career with no problems.”
Unfortunately for the Colts and their fans, a franchise quarterback with concerning health issues is not a new development.
Indianapolis drafted Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall selection in 2012, and the former Stanford star led the Colts to three-consecutive playoff appearances and earned three-straight Pro Bowl selections.
Luck missed the entire 2017 season due to shoulder surgery, returned in 2018 to lead Indy to the divisional playoffs and then retired before the 2019 season at 29 due to an injury-filled seven NFL seasons.
