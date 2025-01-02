Simone Biles not sure if it's 'worth it' to compete in the L.A. Olympics
By Joe Lago
Simone Biles' Paris Olympics was all about redemption after her Tokyo Games were marred by a bad case of the "Twisties," a mental block that prevented her from competing. The American accomplished everything she set out to achieve in France, cementing her status as the greatest gymnastic of all time with four medals including three golds.
To cap a memorable 2024 for women's sports, Biles was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Last month, WNBA star Caitlin Clark was honored as Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year.
The 22-year-old Clark is just getting started on what's already been a transcendent basketball career. The 27-year-old Biles sounds like she's content to never compete in the Olympics again.
Biles admitted to Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein that "there's almost nothing left to do" because she has "accomplished so much."
"I'm at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done," Biles said.
Biles is very aware of how a fourth Summer Games could be perceived.
“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she said. "But that’s also your decision to decide.
"What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?"
Apstein thinks Biles "doesn't know the answer." The gymnastics GOAT also isn't prepared to talk about her legacy.
"I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport,” Biles said. “I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet. I don’t think I’ll realize ’til maybe I retire and look back in a couple years like, Damn, she was good. Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”
Not all greats get to walk away while on top of their respective sports. Hopefully, Biles feels fulfilled with her glittering gymnastics career and resists the urge to pursue a Paris Olympics encore in 2028.
