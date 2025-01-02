Will Howard not allowed on Rose Bowl stage after massive game
By Max Weisman
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard had reasons to celebrate. He had just led the Buckeyes to an enormous 41-21 win over the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl but as he tried to get up on the Rose Bowl's celebratory platform, officials denied his entrance.
Howard had just conducted an on-field interview with ESPN and went to join his teammates in the celebration. However, an official blocked his entrance multiple times even as his teammates and Buckeye fans pleaded with him to let him on. In a video captured by Adam King of WBNS-TV, Howard can be heard saying "There's a weight limit, apparently."
Despite the denial of a celebration with his teammates, Howard can be content with advancing in the College Football Playoff. He continued where he left off in the first round against Tennessee, following up a 300+-yard, two-touchdown performance with 319 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon. The Buckeyes torched the Ducks, scoring on seven of their eight first-half drives, and led the No. 1 team in the country 34-8 at halftime.
Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was the catalyst to Ohio State's early lead, scoring a 45-yard touchdown and a 43-yard touchdown in the first half. Smith broke Cris Carter's record for most receiving yards in a game for the Buckeyes after finishing with 187 yards on just seven receptions. Smith was named the Rose Bowl's offensive MVP.
The Buckeyes avenged their regular season loss to Oregon at the best possible time, and will now face Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. That game kicks off on January 10 at 7:30 p.m.
