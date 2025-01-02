Why WNBA star Angel Reese deleted her Instagram account
By Ty Bronicel
WNBA star Angel Reese seems to have called it a career -- on at least one social media platform.
The 22-year-old Chicago Sky sensation received a slew of severely negative remarks regarding her choice of attire for a New Year's Eve party.
And sure her dress is a bit risqué (see image/vid below), but who cares?
She was celebrating and channeling her inner J-Lo from the 2000 Grammy Awards. Remember?
Reese's former handle (@angelreese5) was no longer available on Instagram as of Thursday morning, although this is still up with a picture from last November and her TikTok account is running with pics and vids of her sultry outfit so I'm not sure what the point is for quitting IG. Whatever.
But she did pose for this past year's SI Swimsuit issue, so hey, dress however you want. I, for one, won't judge. You go girl and do you.
Reese is not going to be bothered by her critics. She's tough, determined and damn talented. Let her be.
