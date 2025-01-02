Zay Flowers has wholesome reaction to finding out he's a Pro Bowler
By Max Weisman
The NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday and for the first time in his career, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers received the honor. The Ravens' social media accounts posted a video of general manager Eric DeCosta telling Flowers he made the Pro Bowl, and Flowers reacted like a kid on Christmas morning.
Flowers leads the Ravens with 73 receptions for 1,047 receiving yards, but only four touchdowns on the season. He's the first Ravens wide receiver to have a 1,000-yard season since Hollywood Brown in 2021 and has the chance to be just the fourth receiver in Ravens history to reach the 1,100 yard mark.
"I did? Oh s**t," Flowers exclaimed when DeCosta broke the news. "That's crazy. From a little kid that's the dream... gotta go get that ring now."
Flowers is the first Ravens player ever to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver, which is pretty remarkable when you consider the franchise has had receivers such as Derrick Mason, Torrey Smith, Anquan Bolden, Steve Smith and Qadry Ismail.
DeCosta jokingly told Flowers he hopes he doesn't play in the Pro Bowl, meaning he'd opt out because the Ravens would be in the Super Bowl.
"We going there," Flowers told DeCosta about the Super Bowl. "I already know that."
First Baltimore has to lock up the division. A win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and the Ravens will secure the three seed in the AFC and play at least one home game in the playoffs.
In a year in which many are already talking about a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship as if it's inevitable, don't count out the Ravens. They feel they have unfinished business from a season ago, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing as good if not better than when he won MVP last year.
