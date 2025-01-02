Notre Dame walk-on gets incredible addition to nameplate on CFP uniform (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have just kicked off the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.
After the senseless tragedy that happened in New Orleans on New Year's Day, the game was moved to Thursday. Emotions are everywhere for the game, however, the NCAA and the city of New Orleans felt like today would be an appropraite time for the game to happen.
RELATED: Will Ryan Day be forgiven if Ohio State wins the National Championship?
For Notre Dame walk-on Charles Du, the journey to South Bend and to the Sugar Bowl has been a long one. Du, was born in Bejing, China. During warmups, fans noticed that Du's uniform had a special nameplate attached to the back of it.
Du's jersey has his name written in Chinese on the nameplate. It is an incredible gesture to the walk-on that shows his pride for his native country.
Du has yet to appear in a game for the Fighting Irish, as most walk-ons don't. However, the memory of this College Football Playoff moment won't soon be forgotten.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Will Howard not allowed on Rose Bowl stage
NBA: LeBron reacts to son’s college commitment
MLB: Hall of Fame voting has Billy Wagner sweating bullets
SPORTS MEDIA: SVP “interested” in ESPN/SAS negotiations