LeBron James has a 4-word reaction to Bryce James' college commitment
For years, LeBron James had been vocal about his dream of playing with his eldest son Bronny James in the NBA.
Earlier this year, LBJ fulfilled that dream after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
RELATED: NBA fans come together to wish LeBron James a happy 40th birthday
Although Bronny is yet to leave his mark on the NBA, it seems like another member of the James family is getting ready to enter the league in the future.
Yes, James' younger son, Bryce James, recently dropped a sudden announcement about his commitment to Arizona.
To which, the 40-year-old had a motivating four-word response as he added a story via his official Instagram handle.
"Bear Down !!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS Maximus," LeBron wrote.
While there were many speculations that Bryce would follow in Bronny's footsteps and join the USC Trojans, he has decided to build his own legacy at Arizona.
Now, what's interesting is whether Bryce will play a single year at Arizona or develop his game for a few years before declaring for the NBA Draft.
He is eligible as soon as the 2026 NBA Draft if he wishes to give LeBron a shot at playing with both his sons. But if there is one thing that fans have learned, it's that it's not advisable to skip college.
After all, Bronny's game was far from completely developed before he declared for the NBA Draft. Sure, Bryce is arguably more talented than his older brother, but he should still spend at least two seasons honing his skills before taking the next step.
