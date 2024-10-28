Roundup: The Jets, Steph Curry and the sports equinox
By Evan Bleier
On a special day like today, you've got too many sports to watch so we'll make it quick...Let's go...The Jets set a dubious record on Sunday with loss to New England...Warriors preparing for games without Steph Curry...Something that's happened only 30 times is happening on Monday - a sports equinox...Dwyane Wade statue unveiling gets raked over the coals by fans on social media...Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for allowing Commanders' Hail Mary...Headlines from Week 9 of the 2024 college football season...A new leader in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race has emerged...The Indiana Hoosiers are for real...All is quiet when the Colorado Buffaloes are rolling...Biggest headlines from Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season...New England Patriots injuries continue to pile up...NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 8......Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson on why he asked out of game: "Tired, I ain't going to lie"...Manchester United made a decision on manager Erik ten Hag...San Jose Sharks set dubious NHL record with historic losing streak to begin season...Jerod Mayo was surprised "pretty sharp" Drake Maye needed a concussion evaluation...Jameis Winston hilariously quotes Eminem after Browns' upset win...Myles Garrett had the best Halloween costume in the NFL...Ballon d'Or snub of Vinicius Junior prompts salty Real Madrid response...The 2024 World Series is more popular in Japan than the U.S...One incredible stat sums up Los Angeles' run of sports success...Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d'Or as the world's best male soccer player?
How the Commanders’ Hail Mary win may have decided the presidential election
World Series 2024: Have the Dodgers broken Aaron Judge?
Shaquille O’Neal criticized for "creepy" comments about Angel Reese
The Black football pioneer with a story worthy of Hollywood
Down 0-2, how can New York turn the tables on the Dodgers in the World Series?
Yankees World Series ticket prices are dropping insanely fast
How Teoscar Hernandez became L.A.'s unsung star
Rumor: Dodgers will pursue Juan Soto in free agency amid Yankees, Mets buzz
Kevin Durant became the 8th player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points
Mel Tucker, Michigan State battle over $95M contract
RELATED: Friday's Roundup
The face of football failure
Now that's how you celebrate
Trevon Diggs was not a happy camper after the Cowboys lost to the Niners
Mike Francesa was also not a happy camper after the Jets crashed
It's not a good day to be Aaron Rodgers
Dude got ups...
Tacko Fall is doing well, unlike his opponent in the Chinese Basketball Association
You can't be sure this is incorrect
Stephen A's hottest take yet
Your moment of sad zen
You be the judge
The history of ghosts, explained
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: One MLB team lost 47 percent(!) of its viewers since 2022
MLB: Exclusive: Former player Jerry Hairston Jr. launches agency with NIL focus