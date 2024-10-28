Something that's happened only 30 times will happen again Monday
By Max Weisman
Monday is a good day if you like sports. For the 31st time in history, each North American sports league has at least one game Monday, a sports equinox. The headliner for this edition is Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. It's the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium since 2009.
Across the other leagues, eight NHL games will be played, 11 NBA games, a Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and even two MLS playoff games.
In the NBA, two games will be broadcast on NBA TV: The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks tip-off at 7:30 followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns at 10. Every NHL game will be on ESPN+ with the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning also broadcast on Hulu. Monday Night Football will be on ESPN and ABC with the ManningCast on ESPN2. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox. And if you're interested in the MLS Playoffs, those games will be on FS1.
Coincidentally, the most previous sports equinox, October 30, 2023, coincided with Game 3 of the World Series and was also on a Monday. There has been a sports equinox at least once a year since 2015.
As it's unpredictable when the next one will be, each sports equinox is special. We also know for a fact that this will be the only one of 2024. The World Series only lines up with the NFL Monday night this year so make this sports equinox count.
