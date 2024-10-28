Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for allowing Commanders' miracle Hail Mary touchdown
By Joe Lago
The Washington Commanders' remarkable 18-15 victory over the Chicago Bears thanks to Jayden Daniels' miraculous 52-yard touchdown bomb to Noah Brown provided a valuable life lesson for Tyrique Stevenson.
The Bears cornerback discovered what baseball sage Yogi Berra shared with the sports world so long ago but is still true to this day: "It' ain't over 'til it's over."
In the seconds before Daniels unleashed his Hail Mary missile, Stevenson was taunting Commanders fans at Northwest Stadium. He even had his back turned to the action when the ball was snapped.
And when he finally got back into the game, Stevenson committed the Cardinal sin of defending last-gasp heaves into the end zone by not knocking the ball down. Instead, he tipped it up in the air and, well, the rest is history.
All of Stevenson's bad decisions were captured by a fan in the stands with a video that has generated over five million views on X/Twitter.
Stevenson didn't take long to own his mistakes. He tweeted an apology to "Chicago and teammates" for his "lack of awareness and focus."
"The game ain't over until zeroes hit the clock," he added. "Can't take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen."
The heartbreaking collapse could be costly for the Bears. Instead of being 5-2, they are 4-3 and in last place of the NFC North. They're also eighth in the conference with a playoff probability at 20%.
With a little awareness and focus, Chicago would have better postseason chances like the division rival Green Bay Packers (6-2, 67% playoff probability) and Minnesota Vikings (5-2, 81%).
