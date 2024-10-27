Headlines from Week 9 of the 2024 College Football season
By Tyler Reed
Week 9 of the college football season may not have had instant classics that will have fans talking, but it did deliver some talking points that will be the topic of many fanbases' discussions.
Here are the biggest headlines of Week 9 of the college football season.
A Real Playoff Threat
No, it's not just smoke. The Indiana Hoosiers are an absolute force in college football. The Hoosiers handled their new Big Ten friend, the Washington Huskies, 31-17. The undefeated Hoosiers have everyone in Bloomington putting basketball on hold for the time being.
Moving On
It was a monster week for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions thumped Wisconsin 28-13 in Madison. However, even in victory, Penn State head coach James Franklin apologized for his actions with the media leading up to the big game.
Finally, A Conference Win!
The 2024 Auburn Tigers are not the team fans are accustomed to seeing. However, on Saturday night, the Tigers got their first SEC win over Kentucky 24-10, behind a monster game from running back Jarquez Hunter. The loss for Kentucky fans still wondering how they beat Ole Miss earlier this season.
So, It's Only Fun When He Loses?
When Deion Sanders took over the Colorado program a season ago, the haters were there for every fall the program had. But this season, things seem awfully quiet as the Buffaloes moved to 6-2 with a win over Cincinnati.
I'm guessing the haters are quiet because they're too busy jumping on the Sanders bandwagon. It's crazy that one season wasn't the end of Sanders' journey in Colorado, right?
