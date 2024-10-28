Myles Garrett had the best Halloween costume of all NFL players on Sunday
By Joe Lago
With Halloween on Thursday, Sunday was the day to show off costumes in the NFL.
Both Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions dressed up as Spider-Man.
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon showed up to the stadium as Beetlejuice.
And New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale went to his game as Michael Myers.
However, none of the costumes topped Myles Garrett's.
Fittingly, the Cleveland Browns' All-Pro defensive end strolled into Huntington Bank Field in an incredible "Terminator" costume before the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, enlisted the help of a former Hollywood stage and costume designer to create his mask.
Garrett didn't play like Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the sci-fi action movies. He totaled one tackle and one quarterback hit against the Ravens.
Luckily for the Browns, third-string quarterback Jameis Winston channeled his inner Eminem and made the most of his opportunity as the starter, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland's 29-24 upset win against Baltimore.
