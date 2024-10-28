Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d'Or as world's best male soccer player?
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was voted the world's best men's soccer player Monday, receiving the 2024 Ballon d'Or award at a glitzy ceremony in Paris.
The 28-year-old defensive midfielder won the prestigious honor over more-celebrated goal scorers such as Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. He is the first Man City player to win the Ballon d'Or and the second Spanish-born footballer to win it since Barcelona's Luis Suarez in 1960.
"Incredible night for me today," Rodri said in English before addressing the audience in Spanish. "... There are a lot of people to thank. ... It is a very special day for me, not just for me but also for my country."
"Thank you to Manchester City. You are special," he added. "I would not have won this without you. It is the best club in the world."
Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmoti won her second straight Ballon d'Or as the world's best women's player.
Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Emma Hayes of Chelsea and the United States women's national team earned the first-ever Johan Cruyff Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards, respectively.
The men's Ballon d'Or balloting sparked a controversy early Monday when Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid decided to protest the event by not attending the festivities. The Spanish club reportedly felt its star winger from Brazil should have won the award and even believed right back Dani Carvajal was more deserving than Rodri.
So was Rodri the best choice? His Ballon d'Or resume certainly ticks all the boxes, according to the award's criteria.
Rodri's victory as a defensive midfielder is being likened to the 2018 Ballon d'Or campaign of Luka Modric, who played the same position and was a dominant force for UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid and World Cup finalist Croatia. Rodri arguably is more of an offensive engine for his teams, especially Man City.
While Rodri thrives in breaking up play as City's defensive anchor, he plays an even more crucial role in directing Pep Guardiola's attack higher up the field than most defensive midfielders.
Rodri led Man City to its eighth Premier League title, producing goal-contribution numbers atypical of his position with eight goals and nine assists in 34 league games. He also helped Spain win its fourth European Championship crown last summer.
Vinicius Junior enjoyed a breakout season for Real Madrid in inspiring the club to La Liga and Champions League trophies. He scored 15 goals in 26 La Liga appearances and posted 11 goal contributions in 10 Champions League matches, but the 24-year-old Brazilian was lacking in national team achievements. He even took the blame for Brazil's Copa America quarterfinal exit.
Rodri wasn't the glamour pick in the past like Lionel Messi and Cristian Ronaldo. But he definitely was deserving.
