Dwyane Wade statue unveiling gets raked over the coals by fans on social media
By Tyler Reed
When you hear Miami Heat, the first player that comes to mind is Dwyane Wade. Wade was once a pillar of the franchise that helped lead the team to three NBA titles. On Sunday, the franchise honored one of their favorites by unveiling a statue of Wade in his iconic number three.
Getting a statue of yourself has to be a surreal feeling, especially when that statue may not be the best representation of how you look. Social media had a field day with the look of Wade's statue that will be around for generations to see.
Now, I don't know the first thing about art, but I can say this looks like an attempt by Squidward Tentacles before he learned the ways of sculpting from his friend who wears square pants.
Wade may feel the same way about the statue, but fans will never really know. It is still an incredible honor to be remembered forever for the accomplishments one has made in their career. But maybe see if the artist has experience in statue work before letting it get too far.
