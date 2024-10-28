Biggest headlines from Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season will finish up on Monday night when the New York Giants take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While fans wait for another New York team's undeserved primetime moment, it's time to take a look back on the week that was.
Here are the biggest headlines from Week 8.
Holy Commanders
In the first matchup between rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, Daniels got the best of his counterpart by delivering one of the best moments of the season. A Hail Mary ended the hopes of Chicago Bears fans having a victory Sunday.
One game doesn't decide a career, but this had to feel good for Daniels.
Brand New Lions
The Detroit Lions continue to be what the kids call a wagon. The Lions didn't leave a kneecap of the Tennessee Titans after their 52-14 victory. Folks, it seems that the Lions are here to stay as one of the top teams in the NFC.
Famous Jameis
If the Cleveland Browns ownership knew that a quarterback change would have made a difference in this franchise, they probably still wouldn't have done it. However, with Deshaun Watson injured, backup quarterback Jameis Winston delivered the goods in the team's 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Maybe, just maybe, Winston is getting another chance to have a down on their luck franchise fall in love with the roller coaster of emotions that the quarterback brings to the table.
It's Not Giving All In
Things are not going well for the Dallas Cowboys, and their 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night may be the final straw of this era in Cowboys history. It feels like it may be time to look at a few mock drafts from the year that was once considered all-in.
