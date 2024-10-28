Manchester United make decision on manager Erik ten Hag
By Max Weisman
Manchester United Football Club announced it fired manager Erik ten Hag a day after losing to West Ham 2-1 on Sunday. The move was expected to be made a little earlier, as Man U was openly looking for Ten Hag's replacement over the summer, before deciding to stick with him. Nine matches into the Premier League season, and his tenure at Old Trafford is over.
"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the club said in a statement.
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who played for United from 2001-2006 and who joined Ten Hag's staff at the start of the season, will take over as the interim manager.
The UK's Sky Sports is reporting that Man U has a shortlist of five managers it feels could replace ten Hag, but a permanent decision is not close to being made. Van Nistelrooy will likely be the interim manager for a bit as ownership makes a decision.
Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League table a season ago, its lowest finish in the table since 1990. United currently sit at 14th in the table with three wins, two draws and four losses. United haven't fared much better in the UEFA Europa League either, opening the league with three straight draws. They sit 21st out of 36 in that table. Van Nistelrooy's first match as interim manager will come on Wednesday when United face Leicester City in the fourth round of the English Carabao Cup.
