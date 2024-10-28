Jameis Winston hilariously quotes Eminem after Browns' big upset of Ravens
By Joe Lago
The NFL is always a much better place when Jameis Winston is on the field playing quarterback. It doesn't matter if he's winning or losing.
Because the game of football wins when the enthusiastic Winston gets to speak to the media and shares hilariously epic postgame sound bites like the gem he delivered after the Cleveland Browns' shocking 29-24 upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Still feeling the exhilaration of engineering the Brown's biggest win of the season — in which he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns — Winston quoted a famous, modern-day poet from Michigan whose prose has drawn acclaim around the world.
Asked about getting "another opportunity" in the NFL, Winston seized the chance to quote the one and only Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.
"Man, it's a white boy from Detroit that I really admire named Eminem. He said, 'You only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity last once in a lifetime,'" Winston said. "And I know I got to quote Eminem. He's from Detroit, just up the road."
Up the road as in 170 miles and two states away. But why let geography get in the way of quoting some legendary bars?
Back to Jameis.
"Man, I'm just grateful," Winston added. "I'm grateful that the Lord provided me with this opportunity. I'm grateful for my teammates, my coaches and these amazing fans."
Injuries to Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson allowed Winston to step in and inject some much-needed energy into the Cleveland offense. Can the 30-year-old journeyman lead the Browns back into the playoff mix in a mediocre AFC that currently has the Bo Nix-led Denver Broncos as the No. 5 seed?
It's not likely to happen. Winston's 10-year NFL career has been defined by volatile play. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 145 TD passes but also 99 interceptions.
