Ballon d'Or snub of Vinicius Junior prompts salty Real Madrid response
By Joe Lago
Real Madrid figuratively picked up its ball and went home. To be more accurate, the legendary Spanish soccer club never even left the house.
Fabrizio Romano, the Adam Schefter/Shams Charania of world soccer reporting, revealed that Real Madrid star forward Vinicius Junior will not attend Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris after the club discovered he wouldn't be winning the award as the world's best footballer.
Vinicius Junior isn't the only Real Madrid no-show for the festivities. Teammate Jude Bellingham, another Ballon d'Or nominee, won't be traveling to the French capital either. Club president Florentino Perez and head coach Carlo Ancelotti (a Coach of the Year nominee) aren't bothering to show up, too.
ESPN reported that Real Madrid, which has won a record 15 European club championships, views Vinicius Junior's expected Ballon d'Or defeat as "a historic robbery." The club source also called the voting "unfair" and "a disgrace."
Sportsbooks had listed Vinicius Junior as the heavy betting favorite, but now that he's reportedly out of the mix, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri emerged as a late, overwhelming pick to win the prestigious honor.
Real Madrid was trolled on social media for taking such a hard stance. The admin for Sevilla's X/Twitter account might have produced the most brilliant response.
